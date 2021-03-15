36,509 Shares in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.19% of The ExOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The ExOne by 472.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The ExOne by 92.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The ExOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The ExOne alerts:

XONE stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The ExOne Company has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $698.21 million, a PE ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. Equities analysts forecast that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XONE. TheStreet raised The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE).

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.