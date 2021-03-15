3,686 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Purchased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

IGV traded down $3.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $345.66. 861,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.30.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

