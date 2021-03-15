$39.71 Million in Sales Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post $39.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.70 million and the highest is $39.73 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $30.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $172.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.10 million to $173.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $219.28 million, with estimates ranging from $215.40 million to $222.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,019,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,692 shares of company stock valued at $10,313,911.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,912. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. Sprout Social has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

