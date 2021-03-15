391,768 Shares in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 391,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,296,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sony by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Sony by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Sony by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

NYSE SNE traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.10. 3,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,755. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.03.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

