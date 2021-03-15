$398.99 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to post $398.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $439.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $375.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $416.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNX. MKM Partners downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after buying an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4,656.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 80.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX remained flat at $$14.89 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 48,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

