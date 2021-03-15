3M (NYSE:MMM) Hits New 12-Month High at $188.16

3M (NYSE:MMM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $188.16 and last traded at $187.60, with a volume of 34521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $6,444,641 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $891,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 38.5% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 20,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

