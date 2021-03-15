$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post $4.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.48 billion. Eaton posted sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $17.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

ETN stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.55. 3,190,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,826. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $141.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average is $116.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

