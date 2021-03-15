$48.63 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce $48.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the lowest is $48.40 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $53.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $213.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.82 million to $214.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $232.53 million, with estimates ranging from $230.93 million to $233.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million.

FC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FC opened at $28.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $397.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 60,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 293.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 155,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth about $317,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

