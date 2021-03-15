5,000 Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 514.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 606,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after purchasing an additional 102,941 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 1,018.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,250,775.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,572.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

