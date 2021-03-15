5,000 Shares in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Bought by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $327,909,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $4,995,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,183,000.

Shares of Seer stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.40. 5,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,230. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEER. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,664,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $16,200,761.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 920,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,060,018 in the last quarter.

Seer Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

