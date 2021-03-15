63,057 Shares in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 270.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 94,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 443,933 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAGP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of PAGP opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

