68,181 Shares in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Meritor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTOR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,617. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.