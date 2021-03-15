694,968 Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Purchased by Kabouter Management LLC

Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 694,968 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,577,000. Open Text comprises about 42.4% of Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,686,000 after purchasing an additional 214,682 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,961,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,633,000 after purchasing an additional 93,388 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Open Text by 41.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,249,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 662,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Open Text by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $47.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

