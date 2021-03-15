7,329 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $61.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

