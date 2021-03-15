$81.25 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report sales of $81.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.58 million and the highest is $82.67 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $80.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $324.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.52 million to $330.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $330.48 million, with estimates ranging from $325.92 million to $334.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 625,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

