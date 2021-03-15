$834.03 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post $834.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $780.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $862.22 million. Brinker International reported sales of $860.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,942.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,544 shares of company stock worth $861,010. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after purchasing an additional 677,698 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 996,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,556,000 after buying an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after buying an additional 447,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 817,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,569. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 136.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

