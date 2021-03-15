8,510 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,419,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNT opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

