911 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,877,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,767,000 after buying an additional 76,834 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 111,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

NYSE BAM opened at $43.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,187.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

