954 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,513,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG opened at $68.12 on Monday. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

