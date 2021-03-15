A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after buying an additional 47,190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $130,280.00. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,306 shares of company stock worth $1,846,179. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

