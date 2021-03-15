AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,872 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of AAR worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,862,000 after acquiring an additional 140,063 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AAR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,037,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after acquiring an additional 76,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,905 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of AAR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 368,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of AAR by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 352,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:AIR opened at $43.97 on Monday. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

