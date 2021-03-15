Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,840 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $46,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 54,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 119,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $117.31 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.47. The stock has a market cap of $207.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

