Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Trading Up 5.5%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.48. 444,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 701,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $562.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 30,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

