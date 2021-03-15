ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.95 Million

Analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post $385.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.69 million and the highest is $390.20 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $384.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ACCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,094. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $847.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

In other ACCO Brands news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,493. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after buying an additional 620,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 277,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $10,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 208,444 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

