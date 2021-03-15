Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Gap Up to $3.41

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $6.47. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 112,187 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACER. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,731 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

