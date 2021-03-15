Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $108.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th.

AYI stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,190. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

