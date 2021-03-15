Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by H2o Am LLP

H2o Am LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. H2o Am LLP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

NYSE:AYI traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $142.62. 1,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.40. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $141.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

