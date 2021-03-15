AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Short Interest Update

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a growth of 104.7% from the February 11th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ACUIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ACUIF stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.49.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

