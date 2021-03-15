Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $9.21 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 311,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,474 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $1,009,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

NYSE COP traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,140,242. The firm has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

