Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 14,900 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Insiders have sold a total of 269,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,432,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Shares of FIS traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -814.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

