Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 1.4% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,877,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8,739.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 47,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

