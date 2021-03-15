Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD opened at $81.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

