Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,380 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 329,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,197,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 109.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

