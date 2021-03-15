Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Buys 9,274 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 1,002.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 0.3% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,354,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,899 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,025,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,214,000.

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.