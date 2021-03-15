Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CoreLogic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

CLGX opened at $79.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

