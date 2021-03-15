Advisory Services Network LLC Has $47,000 Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bruker by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bruker by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bruker by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,828,000 after buying an additional 1,089,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.39 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

