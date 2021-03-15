Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $48,000 in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $89,764,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $24,137,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $3,717,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

FSR opened at $23.00 on Monday. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

