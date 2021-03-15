Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,513,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

Hub Group stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $68.44.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

