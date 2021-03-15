Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 584 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BZUN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 6.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.