Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $88.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,796. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.