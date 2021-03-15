Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLY stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

