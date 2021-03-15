Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.25.

Several brokerages have commented on ARE. CIBC increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective (up from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Aecon Group to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

ARE stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$19.57. 53,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,155. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$10.94 and a twelve month high of C$20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

