Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the February 11th total of 750,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AEGN opened at $29.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. Aegion has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $895.46 million, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aegion by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

