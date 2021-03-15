Aegion Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aegion in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Aegion’s FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of AEGN opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 174,559 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

