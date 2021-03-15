AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Short Interest Down 54.2% in February

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the February 11th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ACY traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,245. AeroCentury has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AeroCentury stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.59% of AeroCentury worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

