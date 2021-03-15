Aeternity (AE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.08 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $54.87 million and approximately $16.08 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 4,357.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 378,826,323 coins and its circulating supply is 333,005,380 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

