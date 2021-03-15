Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.15. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Aflac stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.14. 2,789,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Aflac by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

