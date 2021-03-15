Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) is Compass Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Compass Group LLC lowered its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Afya accounts for about 6.6% of Compass Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compass Group LLC owned 1.20% of Afya worth $27,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Afya by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Afya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Afya by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. Afya Limited has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $29.01.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

