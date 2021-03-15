Ag Growth International (AFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

TSE AFN opened at C$40.11 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$42.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$750.58 million and a PE ratio of -13.65.

AFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.14.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

