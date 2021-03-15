AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend by 42.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 86,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,914. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

